[Kim Myong-sik] Moon's discreet steps for post-election stability

Gallup Korea has assessed an 87 percent approval rate for President Moon Jae-in in the second week after he took office on May 10. This high rate of endorsement for Moon, who was elected with 41.4 percent of votes cast in the May 9 election, is surprising. Pollsters and analysts attribute the figure to a number of image factors that portrayed a "real person" who breathes and works in the middle of the people, in contrast to his reclusive predecessor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.