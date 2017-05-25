In Criminal Trial, Ex-South Korean Pr...

In Criminal Trial, Ex-South Korean President is Innocent Until Proven Guilty

18 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

South Korea's young democracy was tested with the recent impeachment of ex-President Park Geun-hye. Now the rule of law is on display as the disgraced leader stands trial on criminal charges related to the corruption scandal that forced her from power.

Chicago, IL

