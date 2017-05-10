Ilham Aliyev congratulates South Kore...

Ilham Aliyev congratulates South Korean president-elect

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President-elect of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in. "I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your confident victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Korea," said Ilham Aliyev in his letter.

