Human sacrifice moves beyond folklore in South Korea after skeletons found built into castle wall
Two skeletons have been uncovered under the base of the walls of Wolseong Palace, also known as Moon Castle, in Gyeongju in South Korea. The skeletons date back 1,400 years to the 7th century.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|Wed
|Logic Analysis
|6
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 10
|WW33degrer
|20
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC