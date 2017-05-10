[Herald Interview] Im Si-wan didn't know how dark he could go

Im Si-wan is among the few Korean entertainers who have completed their transition from K-pop singer into actor, but the 28-year-old is careful not to overestimate himself or his sensibilities. The fact that his latest film, the upcoming crime flick "The Merciless ," is set to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival still feels surreal to him, the actor said in an interview at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Seoul last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.