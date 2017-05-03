For South Korea's treasured Jindo bre...

For South Korea's treasured Jindo breed of dogs, purity is key

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

Pointy-eared and short-haired, the Jindo dog is a symbol of South Korea, where breeders and authorities keep its bloodline even purer than one of the world's least diverse societies. The medium-size hunting dog comes from the island of the same name, a remote rural community off the peninsula's south coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 14 hr okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... 17 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC