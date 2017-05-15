First Liberal Rule in Decade Unlikely to Bring Swift Changes in South Korea
South Korea's new liberal President Moon Jae-in promised to seek a parliamentary review of a controversial U.S. anti-missile defense system. If the vote were held today, the deployment would likely be endorsed in the legislative body controlled by conservative and moderate politicians.
