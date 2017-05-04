Ex-President Park Geun-hye moves to q...

Ex-President Park Geun-hye moves to quieter neighborhood

11 hrs ago

Impeached former President Park Geun-hye had her residence moved to a quiet neighborhood in Seoul with little fanfare on Saturday. Park, who was ousted from office two months ago, remains in jail while facing bribery and other criminal charges, mostly involving her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil and key former aides.

Chicago, IL

