[Election 2017] Tech giants aim to pr...

[Election 2017] Tech giants aim to provide accurate, real-time data for presidential election

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

As South Korea prepares to hold its 19th presidential election on Tuesday, the country's major internet companies have set out to provide the public with accurate, timely and convenient information about the candidates and real-time voting information. Naver, the operator of Korea's most widely-accessed portal website, has a special section on its election page that will continuously update voting information as the results come in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC