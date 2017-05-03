[Election 2017] Can Moon be defeated?...

[Election 2017] Can Moon be defeated? A look at three variables

17 hrs ago

With only five days remaining to the election, Moon Jae-in's lead appears to be nearly insurmountable: He garnered 42.4 percent of support in the latest Realmeter poll released Wednesday, against two runner-ups who tied at 18.6 percent. The race, however, is not over yet.

