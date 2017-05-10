Editorial Roundup: Excerpts from recent editorials
Calling the Democratic People's Republic of Korea leader a "pretty smart cookie", and displaying amazing readiness to personally meet him, United States President Donald Trump has apparently softened his rhetoric, prompting some to imagine that once unlikely scenario might happen. Although the White House was quick to roll back, shifting the limelight onto the "right circumstances", which spokesperson Sean Spicer said "are not there right now", Trump's remark is in line with his new-found determination to find a resolution to the DPRK issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|Wed
|WW33degrer
|20
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC