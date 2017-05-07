DPRK urges South Koreans to dump cons...

DPRK urges South Koreans to dump conservative forces in election

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday urged South Koreans to dump the conservative forces in the upcoming presidential election. "The South Korean conservative group's pro-U.S. traitorous behavior brought detrimental consequences to the inter-Korean relations and the cause of national reunification," said the official Rodong Sinmun daily.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 2 okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,101 • Total comments across all topics: 280,844,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC