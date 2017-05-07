DPRK urges South Koreans to dump conservative forces in election
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Sunday urged South Koreans to dump the conservative forces in the upcoming presidential election. "The South Korean conservative group's pro-U.S. traitorous behavior brought detrimental consequences to the inter-Korean relations and the cause of national reunification," said the official Rodong Sinmun daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC