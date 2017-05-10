Crane collapse at Samsung shipyard ki...

Crane collapse at Samsung shipyard kills 6 workers

Connecticut Post

A part of a collapsed crane is seen fallen on the ground at Samsung Heavy Industries' shipyard on Geoje Island, South Korea, Monday, May 1, 2017. Samsung Heavy Industries say a crane has collapsed at its shipyard in South Korea, killing several workers and injuring many more.

