'Confrontation hysteria': North Korea accused South Korea of opening...
North Korea on Thursday accused the South of unleashing more than 450 machine gun rounds at a flock of birds in an "armed provocation" at the tense Demilitarized Zone, after Seoul's forces fired warning shots at an object flying over the border. Seoul military officials initially suggested the item was a drone from North following the incident on Tuesday, before saying Wednesday that balloons carrying propaganda leaflets had blown in across the frontier, one of the most fortified locations in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|4 hr
|Evelyn
|21
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|9 hr
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|Wed
|Logic Analysis
|6
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC