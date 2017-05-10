CogniFit Continues Its Growth in Asia and Brings Its Brain Fitness Solutions to South Korea
CogniFit launches in South Korea and now offers its cognitive tests and brain training to the top 3 Asian markets including Japan and China /PRNewswire/ -- CogniFit, a global leader in cognitive assessments and brain training applications, already offers its services in more than 100 countries and 16 languages . Today, CogniFit is reaching is long overdue with their technologically advanced population, their aging demography, their video gaming culture and edtech enthusiasm," said CogniFit Chairman .
