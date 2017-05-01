CIA chief visits South Korea amid heightened tension
Japan's helicopter carrier Izumo departs Yokosuka port on Monday, May 1, 2017, amid rising tension following missiles tests by North Korea. Japan's navy has dispatched its largest destroyer reportedly tasked with escorting U.S. military ships off the Japanese coast amid heightened tension on the Korean Peninsula.
