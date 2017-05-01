Chinese tourists shun South Korean re...

Chinese tourists shun South Korean resort amid missile row

SEOUL: During the May Day holiday, the Jeju Cruise Terminal in South Korea used to be packed with thousands of passengers from the ports of Shanghai, Tianjin and Qingdao disembarking from large cruise liners and boarding their tourist buses. The last time the port saw large numbers of Chinese faces may well have been March 11 when about 3,400 tourists refused to set their foot on the resort island in protest against South Korea's decision to deploy a US-developed missile defence system to counter the treat of North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

Chicago, IL

