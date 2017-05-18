Chinese, S. Korean officials seek to mend rift with meetings

A senior foreign policy adviser to Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of relations with South Korea on Friday as the two countries attempt to mend a rift in ties over the deployment of a U.S. missile-defence system to guard against North Korean threats. State Councilor Yang Jiechi made the remarks at the opening of a second day of meetings between Chinese officials and special envoy Lee Hae-chan, a former South Korean prime minister.

