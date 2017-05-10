China is now fighting against the US's advanced missile system...
China's vocal opposition to the deployment of the US's advanced anti-missile system THAAD has previously been limited to official statements and public demonstrations. A video featuring Chinese rap group CD Rev, based in the south-central province of Sichuan, appeared earlier this month, as reported by The New York Times on Friday, racking up nearly 50,000 views as of Friday morning.
