Brazilian - Rifle,' Korean - Seeds of Violence' take top prizes at Jeonju
Films that grapple with the issue of violence took top prizes at this year's Jeonju International Film Festival. Brazilian director David Pretto's "Rifle" and Korean director Im Tae-gyu's "The Seeds of Violence" were announced the grand prize winners in the international competition category and the Korean competition category, respectively, at a ceremony held Wednesday evening at the Jeonju Cine Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 2
|okimar
|19
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|Apr 30
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC