Brazilian - Rifle,' Korean - Seeds of Violence' take top prizes at Jeonju

Films that grapple with the issue of violence took top prizes at this year's Jeonju International Film Festival. Brazilian director David Pretto's "Rifle" and Korean director Im Tae-gyu's "The Seeds of Violence" were announced the grand prize winners in the international competition category and the Korean competition category, respectively, at a ceremony held Wednesday evening at the Jeonju Cine Complex.

Chicago, IL

