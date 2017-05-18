Arrested Thai activist getting S. Korean human rights award
SEOUL, South Korea - A Thai law student arrested for sharing a critical article about his country's new king that was posted on Facebook is this year's winner of South Korea's most prestigious human rights award. Organizers for the Gwangju Prize for Human Rights Award said the parents of Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa will receive the award on his behalf on Thursday at a ceremony in Gwangju city.
