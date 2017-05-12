A Korean View: Japan's Constitutional...

A Korean View: Japan's Constitutional Revision Debate

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: CFR.org

A protester holding signs participates in an anti-Japan rally to solve the issue of comfort women, who served the Japanese military during World War II, in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on July 25, 2007. The sign shaped like the number nine reads, "Rebuff the revision of Article Nine of the Japanese Constitution".

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 10 WW33degrer 20
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Apr 30 Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,526 • Total comments across all topics: 280,968,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC