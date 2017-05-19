5 Koreans nabbed in online gambling bust

AGENTS of the National Bureau of Investigation Office of the Cybercrime Division have arrested five South Korean nationals believed to be involved in online illegal gambling in Pasig City. Korean nationals Cheonjo Kim, Ilhwan Yang, Wonsuo Yang, Jeonh Hyeok Kim and Moon Kyu Kang were caught in the act while operating online gambling.

Chicago, IL

