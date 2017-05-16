4 Korean fugitives facing fraud, voic...

4 Korean fugitives facing fraud, voice phishing cases arrested

FOUR South Koreans wanted in their country for fraud and voice phishing were arrested by Bureau of Immigration agents on Tuesday. The suspects who were identified as Ryu Sunggon, Park Kyeol, Kim Myung Ryun and Song Jungrak were arrested at their residence in Paranaque City.

