10 for Today: Tuesday, May 2

10 for Today: Tuesday, May 2

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KICD-AM Spencer

Trump's unusual flattery of Kim Jong Un is leaving South Koreans fearful that the geopolitical neophyte may play directly into the hands of Asia's most masterful manipulator. Witnesses and survivors tell AP they doubt Islamic State militants forced families into the building and booby-trapped it to blow up when hit by a March 17 strike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KICD-AM Spencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 5 hr okimar 19
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... 8 hr Xstain Spot Remover 1
News The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo... Sun Pat Robertson s F... 1
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Apr 27 Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Apr 26 Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Apr 26 Trump in over his... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,114 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC