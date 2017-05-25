1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in Asia
In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, file photo, a Shariah law official whips one of two men convicted of gay sex during a public caning outside a mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province Indonesia. The public caning of a gay couple for consensual sex in Aceh, a remote Indonesian province that practices Shariah law.
