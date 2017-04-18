With North Korea, We Do Have Cards to Playby Charles Krauthammer The...

With North Korea, We Do Have Cards to...

With North Korea, We Do Have Cards to Play by Charles Krauthammer

Given that Pyongyang has had nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles for more than a decade, why the panic now? Because North Korea is headed for a nuclear breakout. The regime has openly declared that it is racing to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach the United States - and thus destroy an American city at a Kim Jong-un push of a button.

Chicago, IL

