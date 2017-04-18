With North Korea, We Do Have Cards to Playby Charles Krauthammer The...
Given that Pyongyang has had nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles for more than a decade, why the panic now? Because North Korea is headed for a nuclear breakout. The regime has openly declared that it is racing to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile that can reach the United States - and thus destroy an American city at a Kim Jong-un push of a button.
