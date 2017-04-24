What do South Koreans really think of America?
From the Statue of Liberty and Chipotle to big boobs, Trump and racism, South Koreans tell us what they think of America - and Americans - in this episode of "What Asians Think of America" series by Asian Boss . Amazon has one-day sale on a bunch of board games, including one of my family's favorites, called Forbidden Island, where you and the other players work together to collect treasure from a rapidly sinking island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
