[Weekender] Young, busy Koreans prefer spending time at unmanned stores
People passing by the streets of Bangbae-dong, a neighborhood in southern Seoul, look back to check out the unusual atmosphere in the Newdle 365 store, one of few unmanned convenience stores in the city. The store, having seven vending machines and no cashier, is crowded with students during busy afterschool hours, but there is no need to wait for long as customers can easily purchase products with the press of a button.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|8 hr
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|14 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC