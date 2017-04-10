[Weekender] Young, busy Koreans prefer spending time at unmanned stores

People passing by the streets of Bangbae-dong, a neighborhood in southern Seoul, look back to check out the unusual atmosphere in the Newdle 365 store, one of few unmanned convenience stores in the city. The store, having seven vending machines and no cashier, is crowded with students during busy afterschool hours, but there is no need to wait for long as customers can easily purchase products with the press of a button.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.