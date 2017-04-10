[Weekender] Young, busy Koreans prefe...

[Weekender] Young, busy Koreans prefer spending time at unmanned stores

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

People passing by the streets of Bangbae-dong, a neighborhood in southern Seoul, look back to check out the unusual atmosphere in the Newdle 365 store, one of few unmanned convenience stores in the city. The store, having seven vending machines and no cashier, is crowded with students during busy afterschool hours, but there is no need to wait for long as customers can easily purchase products with the press of a button.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 5
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... 8 hr Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 14 hr Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,598 • Total comments across all topics: 280,305,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC