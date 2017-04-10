VP Pence heads to Asia-Pacific amid North Korean posturing
Amid increasing tension with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea Saturday, on a scheduled trip as part of his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region. The trip comes at a critical moment for the Trump administration and US allies, after escalated posturing from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and growing concerns that the country may mark its most important holiday on Saturday with its sixth nuclear test.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|3 hr
|Geezer
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Wed
|Hillary got thumped
|50
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
