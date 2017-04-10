VP Pence heads to Asia-Pacific amid North Korean posturing

Amid increasing tension with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea Saturday, on a scheduled trip as part of his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region. The trip comes at a critical moment for the Trump administration and US allies, after escalated posturing from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and growing concerns that the country may mark its most important holiday on Saturday with its sixth nuclear test.

