VP Pence heads to Asia-Pacific amid N...

VP Pence heads to Asia-Pacific amid North Korean posturing

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

Amid increasing tension with North Korea, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to South Korea Saturday, on a scheduled trip as part of his first official visit to the Asia-Pacific region. The trip comes at a critical moment for the Trump administration and US allies, after escalated posturing from North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and growing concerns that the country may mark its most important holiday on Saturday with its sixth nuclear test.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 3 hr Geezer 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Wed Hillary got thumped 50
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
News After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre... Feb '17 Prophet Atlantis 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC