USS Michigan nuclear sub heads to South Korea
The USS Michigan -- a guided-missile submarine -- is expected to make a visible port call in South Korea on Tuesday, according to a US defense official. The US Navy submarine is expected to dock in the port city of Busan, South Korea, on the same day that North Korea celebrates the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army.
