Us Thaad missile defence equipment en...

Us Thaad missile defence equipment enters South Korea site

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

File photo taken on Nov 1, 2015, shows a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence interceptor being launched from a THAAD battery located on Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean, during a flight test operation. SEOUL: Trailers carrying US THAAD missile defence equipment entered the deployment site at a golf course in South Korea early on Wednesday , Yonhap news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane... Mon WelbyMD 2
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Apr 14 Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,817 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC