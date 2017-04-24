Us Thaad missile defence equipment enters South Korea site

File photo taken on Nov 1, 2015, shows a Terminal High Altitude Area Defence interceptor being launched from a THAAD battery located on Wake Island in the Pacific Ocean, during a flight test operation. SEOUL: Trailers carrying US THAAD missile defence equipment entered the deployment site at a golf course in South Korea early on Wednesday , Yonhap news agency reported.

