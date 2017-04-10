US tells North Korea to cease 'destab...

US tells North Korea to cease 'destabilizing actions and rhetoric'

10 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

With tensions rising between the US and North Korea, the Pentagon on Sunday called for the isolated communist nation to avoid destabilizing the situation further. "We call on [North Korea] to refrain from provocative, destabilizing actions and rhetoric, and to make the strategic choice to fulfill its international obligations and commitments and return to serious talks," Pentagon spokesman Gary Ross said.

Chicago, IL

