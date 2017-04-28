US Starts Moving THAAD Missile Defens...

US Starts Moving THAAD Missile Defense System to South Korea, Sparking Protests

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Fears North Korea could mark the 85th anniversary of its military's founding with a nuclear test explosion or a ballistic missile launch proved unfounded. The South's trumpeting of progress on setting up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, comes as high-powered USA military assets converge on the Korean Peninsula and as a combative North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... 7 hr countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Wed Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Wed Trump in over his... 2
News US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane... Apr 24 WelbyMD 2
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
News As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend... Apr 16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,616,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC