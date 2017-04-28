US Starts Moving THAAD Missile Defense System to South Korea, Sparking Protests
Fears North Korea could mark the 85th anniversary of its military's founding with a nuclear test explosion or a ballistic missile launch proved unfounded. The South's trumpeting of progress on setting up the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, comes as high-powered USA military assets converge on the Korean Peninsula and as a combative North Korea signals possible nuclear and missile testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|7 hr
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Wed
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Wed
|Trump in over his...
|2
|US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|2
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC