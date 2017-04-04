US Military Confirms N. Korea Fired M...

US Military Confirms N. Korea Fired Missile into Sea of Japan

12 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The U.S. military confirmed Tuesday that nuclear-armed North Korea had fired a ballistic missile, finding it posed no threat to North America and vowing to work closely with its regional allies. The move came after the reclusive state warned it will retaliate if the global community ramps up sanctions over its latest round of weapons tests.

