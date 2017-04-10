US, China agree on North Korea, Tillerson says
China understands how dangerous North Korea's nuclear program has become and agrees action must be taken to stop it, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday, as the US sent an aircraft carrier strike group toward the Korean Peninsula. "I think even China is beginning to recognize that this presents a threat to even China's interests," Tillerson said during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" program Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|33
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC