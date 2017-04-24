US carrier Carl Vinson stages war drills with S. Korean Navy0 min ago

Seoul, April 29 The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier on Saturday started a joint naval drill with the South Korean Navy in the East Sea amid heightened tensions from North Korea's failed ballistic missile launch earlier in the morning, defence officials here said. "South Korea and US strike forces began a drill in the East Sea from 6 p.m. today against the backdrop of the current security situation," the South Korean Navy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.