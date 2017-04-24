U.S. will pay THAAD costs as joint drills with South Korea wrapped up
U.S. Air Force Airmen watch an F-16 Fighting Falcon take off during Exercise MAX THUNDER 17's media day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, on April 20, 2017. Photro - U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: US won't seek South Korean money fo...
|9 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|1
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|17 hr
|Wait a Minute
|17
|Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi...
|Apr 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-...
|Apr 26
|Pope Out To Pasture
|1
|US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North...
|Apr 26
|Trump in over his...
|2
|US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane...
|Apr 24
|WelbyMD
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC