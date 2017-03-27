Two sailors rescued from Korean freighter off Uruguay14 min ago
Two Filipino sailors have been rescued from a distressed South Korean freighter with 24 crew on board that had apparently sunk in the Atlantic Ocean, the Uruguayan navy said. Four merchant ships in the area recovered three rafts, and rescued the two Filipino crew members yesterday, said Gaston Jaunsolo, a spokesman for the navy.
