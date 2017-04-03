Trump, Xi meet again - in shadow of m...

Trump, Xi meet again - in shadow of missile strikes on Syria

By VIVIAN SALAMA and JULIE PACE, Associated Press PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Donald Trump was meeting again with his Chinese counterpart Friday, with U.S. missile strikes on Syria adding weight to his threat to act unilaterally against the nuclear weapons program of China's ally, North Korea.

