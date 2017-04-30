Trump Won't Seek South Korean Money for THAAD
Seoul's presidential Blue House says White House National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster has confirmed that the U.S. won't be seeking South Korean money for the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, currently being installed in the country's south. President Donald Trump said last week that he would make the Asian ally pay $1 billion for the THAAD missile defense system now being deployed in its territory.
