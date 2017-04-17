Trump spokesman: No 'red line' on North Korea Meanwhile, North Koreans threaten more missile tests Check out this story on mycentraljersey.com: http://usat.ly/2puzKzS White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says that "a nuclear-capable North Korea is not in anybody's best interests", during the daily press briefing. Video provided by AFP WASHINGTON - The White House declined Monday to detail President Trump's future strategy toward North Korea, even as its government threatened more missile tests in the near future.

