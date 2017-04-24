Trump: South Korea Should Pay for THAAD, Trade Deal 'Horrible'

U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters Thursday he will either renegotiate or terminate what he called a "horrible" free trade deal with South Korea and said Seoul should pay for a U.S. anti-missile system that he priced at $1 billion. In an interview with Reuters, Trump called the 5-year-old trade pact with South Korea "unacceptable" and said it would be targeted for renegotiation after his administration completes a revamp of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico.

