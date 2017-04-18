Trump outraged South Koreans by sayin...

Trump outraged South Koreans by saying Korea used to be part of China. Is he right?

A firestorm has erupted on South Korean social media after Trump said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal, "Korea actually used to be a part of China." An official with the foreign ministry in Seoul responded Wednesday by saying the Trump comment was "historically untrue" and "not worthy of a response."

