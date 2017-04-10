Think Colossal Seems Strange? Watch These 6 Korean Giant Monster Movies
The giant monster movie - what the Japanese call the daikaiju movie - is, if you'll excuse me saying so, kind of a big deal. There are those of us for whom giant monsters, and the sense of terror and awe and grandeur that they can evoke, are part of why we became movie buffs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|2 hr
|Dawn
|49
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
|After 5-year hiatus, North Korean officials pre...
|Feb '17
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC