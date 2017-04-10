The tone of tensions: Korean voices, ...

The tone of tensions: Korean voices, North and South

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this combination of images made from video, from left to right: North Koreans An Yong Ae and O Song Rim; and South Koreans Kwon Soon-yong and Hong Dong-wan; are interviewed by the Associated Press in Pyongyang and Seoul on Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... 14 hr spud 9
News US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific... Fri Blink 51
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Fri Hillary got thumped 9
News North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik... Mar 28 fingers mcgurke 67
News The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot... Mar '17 BHM5267 3
News Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards Mar '17 slumdog indians 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,328,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC