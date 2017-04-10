The tone of tensions: Korean voices, North and South
In this combination of images made from video, from left to right: North Koreans An Yong Ae and O Song Rim; and South Koreans Kwon Soon-yong and Hong Dong-wan; are interviewed by the Associated Press in Pyongyang and Seoul on Saturday, April 15, 2017. As tensions rise on the Korean peninsula, the voices of Koreans North and South seem a world apart.
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|14 hr
|spud
|9
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Fri
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Fri
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Korean-American victorious at Spirit Awards
|Mar '17
|slumdog indians
|2
