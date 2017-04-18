The Latest: US carrier heading toward Korean Peninsula
U.S. servicemen and Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel wait for the arrival of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka... . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center left, waves with his wife Karen, center right, and daughters Audrey, top left, and Charlotte, top right, on their arrival at U.S. Navy's Atsugi air facility in Ayase, southwest of Tokyo,... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|4 hr
|Ah-Huh
|17
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Apr 14
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC