The Latest: US carrier heading toward Korean Peninsula

U.S. servicemen and Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel wait for the arrival of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka... . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, center left, waves with his wife Karen, center right, and daughters Audrey, top left, and Charlotte, top right, on their arrival at U.S. Navy's Atsugi air facility in Ayase, southwest of Tokyo,... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.