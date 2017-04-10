The Latest: S. Korea indicts Lotte chief on bribery charge

" The Latest on the indictment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye : In addition to former President Park Geun-hye, South Korean prosecutors have also indicted Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest business conglomerate. Shin was indicted Monday on a charge of offering a bribe of 7 billion won to Park and her confidante in exchange for a lucrative government license to open a new duty free shop.

