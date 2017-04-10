The Latest: S. Korea indicts Lotte chief on bribery charge
" The Latest on the indictment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye : In addition to former President Park Geun-hye, South Korean prosecutors have also indicted Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest business conglomerate. Shin was indicted Monday on a charge of offering a bribe of 7 billion won to Park and her confidante in exchange for a lucrative government license to open a new duty free shop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|20 min
|spud
|11
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|23 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Fri
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
|Morning brief: Trump offers Planned Parenthood ...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC