Taiwan's "hacker minister" reshaping digital democracy
In this April 12, 2017 photo, Taiwan's "digital minister" Audrey Tang speaks during an interview in Seoul, South Korea. Tang, a computer prodigy and entrepreneur who taught herself programming when she was 8, hopes to use the internet to transform public involvement in government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane...
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|2
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 19
|Ah-Huh
|17
|As tensions with North Korea flare, Trump spend...
|Apr 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|US carrier strike group heads toward W. Pacific...
|Apr 14
|Blink
|51
|N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|9
|North Korea blasts Trump for being too much lik...
|Mar 28
|fingers mcgurke
|67
|The Latest: Police say 2 dead in S. Korean prot...
|Mar '17
|BHM5267
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC