Study: Diabetes, weight can combine t...

Study: Diabetes, weight can combine to alter brain

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

It's well-known that type 2 diabetes can cause medical complications in certain organs, including the brain. But overweight and obese people with early-stage type 2 diabetes have more severe abnormalities in brain structure and cognition than normal-weight people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study in Diabetologia, the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... 16 hr okimar 7
News Trump: 'We may terminate' U.S.-South Korea trad... Thu countervailing du... 1
News US admiral says N. Korea crisis is at worst poi... Thu Jeff Brightone 1
News S. Korean presidential hopeful accused of anti-... Wed Pope Out To Pasture 1
News US sets up missile defense in S. Korea as North... Wed Trump in over his... 2
News US carrier heading for Korea trains with Japane... Apr 24 WelbyMD 2
News N. Korean official: US more vicious, aggressive... Apr 19 Ah-Huh 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,964 • Total comments across all topics: 280,641,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC